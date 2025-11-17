Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Govt imposes import curbs on certain platinum jewellery

In September, the government imposed restrictions on imports of certain silver jewellery till March 31 next year.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 07:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 07:56 IST
Business NewsjewelleryimportPlatinum

Follow us on :

Follow Us