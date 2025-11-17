<p>Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reacted to the court verdict sentencing her to death, calling the tribunal "rigged".</p><p>"Verdicts announced against me are made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate," Hasina, who was ousted last year said. </p><p>She said the verdict is 'biased and politically motivated' and added that she was not given a fair chance to defend. </p><p>"Not afraid to face my accusers in proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed, tested fairly," Hasina said reacting to the tribunal's verdict. </p><p>"We lost control of the situation but cannot characterise what happened as premeditated assault on citizens," she said.</p><p>A Bangladesh court sentenced her to death on Monday, concluding a months-long trial that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.</p><p>The Muslim-majority South Asian country of 170 million people has grappled with instability since Hasina fled to India in August 2024 at the height of the uprising.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>