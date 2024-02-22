Growth in EV charging infra hinges on standarisation

The issue of interoperability between chargers remains a question. “The market will have to find a standard, when it comes to fast charging two and three wheelers. There will be an Ather and Ola connector battle, but ultimately the network infrastructure will grow, whether people build connectors to adapt to an Ather or Ola charger, that is up to the market,” Jayaprakash said, adding that both connectors are open source and it will be up to vehicle manufacturers to adopt either.