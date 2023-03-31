HAL registers Rs 26,500 cr revenue for 2022-23

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Friday it has registered highest-ever revenue from operations of around Rs 26,500 crore (provisional and unaudited) for 2022-23 as against Rs 24,620 in the previous financial year, an eight per cent growth.

HAL CMD, C B Ananthakrishnan said, “Despite the challenges of supply chain disruptions due to geo-political situations, the Company could achieve the targeted growth in the top line. This was possible with the increased thrust on indigenisation and with the available inventory.” He said the order book of the Bengaluru-headquartered company stood at around Rs 82,000 crore at the end of March 2023 after liquidation of the supplies during 2022-23.

The cash flow of the company has improved substantially with payments of around Rs. 25,000 crore received from the various Defence customers during 2022-23, the statement said.