<p>The human mind is a miracle. It’s not just where thoughts arise or plans take shape, it’s also the doorway to something far greater, something we often sense but rarely understand. But for this miracle to unfold, the mind needs discipline. It needs sincerity, patience, and the right inner guidance. There are two ways to understand who we are as human beings. One is the outward way of unearthing history, discovering stars, theorising blackholes and dark energy, knowing our own biology the brain, the heart, and how the body works. This is meaningful, but only part of the picture.</p>.<p>The other way is inward: through silence, observation, and meditation. This is the beginning of real spiritual journey. Here, we don’t just study the mind, we begin to see through it. Slowly, we touch something deeper and timeless within ourselves. The quest for liberation begins to feel real, not a distant idea, but a deep longing. As we turn within, once chaotic-mind begins to teach us, revealing stillness and clarity. It becomes both student and teacher. But the mind is subtle. It can be tricky. What feels like insight might be illusion. This is why the presence of a living Guru is so essential. A true Guru is not someone to be worshipped blindly, but a guide who has already walked the path, faced the same inner storms, and reached the shore of freedom. Their presence brings light where we feel lost, reminding us through being, not just words, what’s truly possible. All ancient medieval or modern tales of seekers finding their ways tell us that finding such a guide has never been easy even when the guru was always walking along. Tale of Krishna and Arjun is one such example. Only in an extreme situation of war he could recognise that incarnation of supreme peace was so near to him always. When our own mind is still unclear, how do we recognise someone who has mastered theirs? Sincere longing, humility, and trust become our compass. When the seeking is genuine, guru appears. Rumi famously said after meeting Shams “ what I thought of God before, I met today in a human being.”</p>.<p>Unfortunately, current education systems don’t encourage inner enquiry. And, we as individuals become decision making adults without knowing Who we are and what we truly seek. That is the reason behind wars and many wrong decisions that prove detrimental to our own environment.</p>