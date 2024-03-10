HMV owner considers rescue bid for The Body Shop: Report

Doug Putman, the Canadian businessman who bought HMV out of administration, is exploring a rescue bid for The Body Shop, the Telegraph reported.

Putman has contacted The Body Shop’s administrators, FRP Advisory, to express an interest but has yet to make a formal bid, the newspaper said on Saturday.

It comes as the cosmetics retailer prepares to close almost half of its 198 UK stores, including its flagship on London’s Oxford Street, resulting in almost 500 workers being made redundant after its British operations fell into insolvency last month.