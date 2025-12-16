<p>Bengaluru: Activists gathered at Freedom Park on Tuesday to protest the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s decision to relocate stray dogs to animal shelters.</p>.<p>Protesters called the move inhumane and said the authorities lacked the infrastructure to care for the dogs.</p>.<p>Arun Kumar, an activist, said, "The GBA is shifting the dogs to Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, not shelters. Usually, in these centres, dogs are kept for five days for procedures and monitored during recovery. In case of dog bites, they are kept for 10 days. The GBA is now planning for detention in ABC centres, which is unacceptable.”</p>.<p>A senior GBA official said it is a temporary measure, and permanent facilities will be created.</p>.Karnataka govt passes Bill to include Sudha Murty and other MPs in GBA.<p>Activists said the animal welfare board recommends a pair of dogs in 400 sqft, while authorities are placing 10 dogs in 200 sqft.</p>.<p>Agasthya Chandrakanth, a city resident, said, “Removing the dogs from institutions or other places will not solve the problem. The dogs are being shifted to concentration camps by the GBA, and these animals are becoming victims of the politics of the authority and government.”</p>.<p>Addressing concerns about dog conflicts with children, Lakshmi, a dog lover, said, “People with children should be careful when they know dogs are around. Why should people have children if they are going to let them outside and not pay attention to them?”</p>