<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and died by suicide at Hagalahalli village, Ramanagara Rural, Bengaluru South district, after repeated disputes over her decision to continue working.</p>.<p>The deceased are Naveen Kumar (35) and his wife Vatsala (30). The couple has a seven-year-old daughter.</p>.<p>A senior officer of Ramanagara Rural Police said that Kumar ran a non-vegetarian hotel near his house, while Vatsala worked at a sofa manufacturing unit in Bidadi Industrial Area. He had reportedly asked her to resign and stay at home, but she refused, leading to repeated disputes.</p>.<p>The officer added that Kumar suspected his wife’s fidelity, deepening the discord.</p>.<p>Upset with his behaviour, two months ago, Vatsala reportedly removed her mangalsutra and left for her parents’ house with their child. As Kumar continued to pressure her to return, Vatsala approached the Women's Police Station in Ramanagara and initiated legal action. Police later summoned and counselled the couple.</p>.Retired BMTC driver strangles paralysed wife, dies by suicide.<p>On Monday, Kumar went to his in-laws’ house and brought Vatsala back. After reaching home, he allegedly strangled her and died by suicide by hanging. Their daughter was at her grandparents’ house at the time.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police found that Kumar had called his cousin Sanjay, a Bengaluru resident, minutes before the act and allegedly informed him of his intentions. The cousin did not take the call seriously, as Kumar had made similar calls in the past.</p>.<p>When Kumar failed to respond to subsequent calls, the cousin alerted police, who found the bodies and shifted them to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>Police said multiple bite marks were found on Vatsala's body. A case of murder and suicide has been registered. Investigation is underway.</p>