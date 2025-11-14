<p>New Delhi: India's polyurethane and foam market reached $ 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $ 7.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025–2033, says the industry leaders.</p><p>“The India polyurethane foam market reached $ 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $ 7.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025–2033. This growth is being driven by rising demand for flexible polyurethane foam across furniture, bedding, and automotive seating—segments increasingly shaped by consumer lifestyle trends, design preferences, and sustainability goals, Abasaheb Kale, Managing Director, pdkASM Consulting.</p>.India records 999 deals worth $44.3 bn in September quarter: PwC India.<p>He was speaking at the inauguration of the 2nd edition of UTECH India – Sustainable Polyurethane & Foam (ISPUF) Expo 2025 commenced on Thursday at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai.</p><p>Organized by Media Fusion & Crain Communications, the event runs from November 13–15, 2025, and features cutting-edge technologies, live demonstrations, and thought leadership sessions from across the globe, a statement said.</p><p>“The Indian polyurethane and foam industry stands at a pivotal juncture, driven by the need for sustainable systems, policy support, and global competitiveness. Globally, India is advancing with innovations like nano-structured and hybrid release agents. Over the next decade, significant growth is expected across footwear, construction, and automotive sectors propelled by sustainability, energy efficiency, and lightweight, high-performance materials,” Sanjay Gupta, President, Indian Footwear Components Manufacturers Association (IFCOMA), said.</p>