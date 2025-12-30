Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Critically ill former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's condition worsens: Report

'Khaleda Zia’s condition is extremely critical,' private UNB news agency quoted medical board member Ziaul Haque as saying.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 22:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 22:25 IST
World newsBangladeshKhaleda Zia

Follow us on :

Follow Us