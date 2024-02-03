JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees/tonne

India raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees/ton from 1,700 rupees from Saturday while keeping the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero, the government said late on Friday.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 07:36 IST

Follow Us

India raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,200 rupees/ton from 1,700 rupees from Saturday while keeping the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero, the government said late on Friday.

On Jan. 16, the government cut windfall tax on petroleum crude from 2,300 rupees a ton.

From July 2022, India imposed a windfall tax on crude oil producers, and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel as private refiners wanted to sell fuel overseas to make gains from robust refining margins instead of selling locally. It revises the tax every two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 February 2024, 07:36 IST)
Business NewsPetroleumCrudeRupees

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT