Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s exports touch record high in October but deficit widens

Merchandise exports rose by 17.3 per cent year-on-year to $39.2 billion in October, the highest-ever recorded for the month in the last decade.
Gyanendra Keshri
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:57 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsExportsOctober

Follow us on :

Follow Us