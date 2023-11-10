India sees brisk gold sales on pre-Diwali Dhanteras festival

Jain, who is also the managing director of Mumbai-based PM Shah & Co Jewellers that has five stores, said, "We expect good sales this Dhanteras. The correct sale picture will be known in the evening."

All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation ex-chairman Manish Jain said, 'Rates have softened and consumer demand has picked up. We are seeing good footfalls.'

Consumers are buying gold and silver coins, and even silver utensils for puja purposes, he added.