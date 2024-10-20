<p>Explore the flavours of Karnataka's Malnad region with this Malnad-Style Chicken Curry.<br>Aadarsh Tatpathi shares a local favorite that’s simple yet bursting with flavour.</p>.<p>By swapping green chillies for red, Aadarsh adds a unique twist, using easily available masalas to create a deliciously hearty dish.<br>Perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon, this chicken curry pairs wonderfully with hot rice and a cozy atmosphere. Make it on a rainy day and bring the essence of Malnad’s hills and plains into your home.</p>