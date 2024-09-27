India to develop UPI-like payments system in Trinidad and Tobago

Mumbai: The overseas arm of India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will build a digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago, modelled after India's United Payments Interface (UPI), according to a statement on Friday.

The NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) said its deal with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago is to build a payments platform for both person-to-person and person-to-merchant transactions.