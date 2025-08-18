Menu
'Reminds us of disgrace': UP BJP MLA demands Ghazipur be named after Parashuram's father

She said she has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 13:10 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 13:10 IST
