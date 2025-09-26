<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday issued an order to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.</p>.<p>The Government Order (GO) follows two Bills passed by the state legislature earlier this year to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local bodies.</p>.Telangana CM Revanth Reddy demands Centre approve bills for 42% BC quota in local body polls.<p>The Bills were forwarded to the Governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent.</p>.<p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 6 led a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding Presidential assent to the BC reservation Bills and alleged that the BJP-led central government was stalling them as it was "anti-OBC".</p>.<p>The ruling Congress had promised before the 2023 assembly polls to provide 42 per cent reservation to the BCs. Earlier they were given 23 per cent. </p>