India, UAE to set up food corridor at $2 billion investment: Piyush Goyal

The minister said that approximately USD 2 billion dollars is the initial commitment that UAE has made to invest in the food processing industry.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 10:46 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 10:46 IST
India News Piyush Goyal UAE

