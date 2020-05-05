India working on aggressive strategy to attract FDI

India working on aggressive strategy to attract FDI: Suresh Prabhu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 20:44 ist
Suresh Prabhu. PTI

India's Sherpa for G20 and G7 groups Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said the government is working on an aggressive strategy to attract FDI into India in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prabhu, in a virtual interaction with members of the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) recognized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes it would bring to global business and trade practices, while outlining eight key areas of enhanced cooperation between India and Canada going forward, according to a statement.

He specifically listed out high-tech, financial services, capital investment, healthcare, manufacturing, environment, logistics and trade promotion as those that would see a major uptick between the two countries, the ICBC said in the statement.

Prabhu also pointed out that the Prime Minister has constituted a task force headed by the finance minister which is looking specifically into this and he is sure it will be communicated to the right people soon.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
FDI
investment
Suresh Prabhu

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 