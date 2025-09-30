Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Indian economy to grow at 6.5% in FY26; US tariffs to weigh on exports: ADB

While GDP grew strongly in the first quarter (Q1) of FY26 at 7.8 per cent on improved consumption and government spending, additional US tariffs on Indian exports will reduce growth
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 06:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 06:15 IST
Business NewsGDPIndian economyUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us