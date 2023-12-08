Indian refiners eye Venezuelan oil after sanctions relief

Houston: Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has assigned loading windows this month to two vessels bound for India under crude spot deals with Italy's ENI and US-based Chevron, an internal company document showed.

Indian refiners including Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corp and HPCL-Mittal Energy (HMEL) have been looking for Venezuelan crude cargoes to buy since Washington eased oil sanctions on the South American country in October.

Some refiners have agreed to purchase deals with trading houses that had early access to Venezuelan oil between October and November, while others are set to buy from PDVSA's joint venture partners.

The scheduled deliveries to India are the first authorized by PDVSA through oil majors' Eni and Chevron in three years.