Pakistan says India shared info about recent floods through diplomatic channel

Addressing the weekly press conference here, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan also urged India to fully adhere to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 17:25 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 17:25 IST
