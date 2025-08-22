Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s exports to remain stable regardless of US trade deals: BMI

The research agency noted that there has been no sign of frontloading of India’s outbound shipments despite US tariff threats.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 22:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 22:28 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsTradeExportsBMI

Follow us on :

Follow Us