India's forex reserves jump $2.3 billion to fresh record of $683.987 billion

For the week ended August 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 1.485 billion to USD 599.037 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 862 million to USD 61.859 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 9 million to USD 18.468 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 58 million to USD 4.622 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.