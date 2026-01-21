Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
When 'pethi' changes the pitch of life

When 'pethi' changes the pitch of life

Pethi (granddaughter in Tamil) automatically evokes a different tune and pitch than peran (grandson), both in teller and the hearer.
K G Raghavan
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 19:40 IST
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 19:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us