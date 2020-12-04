Indices hit all-time high; Sensex tops 45,000

Indices hit all-time high; Sensex tops 45,000 for the first time

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2020, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 10:44 ist

Sensex on Friday hit an all-time high of 45,000, while Nifty also recorded fresh highs, breaching 13,200. The development comes after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das revised the GDP growth upwards.

The RBI projected real GDP growth at -7.5% and inflation at 6.8% for Q3 of this fiscal.

More to follow...

