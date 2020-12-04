Indices hit all-time high; Sensex tops 45,000 for the first time

Sensex on Friday hit an all-time high of 45,000, while Nifty also recorded fresh highs, breaching 13,200. The development comes after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das revised the GDP growth upwards.
The RBI projected real GDP growth at -7.5% and inflation at 6.8% for Q3 of this fiscal.
More to follow...
Amid pademic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them
Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000
Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth
Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'
The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement
When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense
Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases
Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19
Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize
Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily