CCB raids warehouse of fake cleaning products, three arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested three people in a crackdown on a manufacturing unit and warehouse stocking fake cleaning essentials on May 1.
Sleuths of the CCB's Economic Offence Wing arrested Shiva Patel, 40, from Bidarahalli; Dawalat Singh, 32, from KR Puram; and Shubham Gupta, 20, from Adugodi.
According to the police, the suspects allegedly manufactured bottles and sachets resembling the original packages of established cleaning brands. They would then distribute them to wholesale shops across the city.
Investigators told DH that Gupta ran a wholesale shop in Adugodi and sold the fake products. While Singh took care of the distribution, Patel managed the manufacturing part of the scam.
Police seized products worth Rs 95 lakh from the suspects, including a machine used to manufacture the bottles and sachets.
The raid, which was conducted at the factory in Rampura on the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru, followed a tip-off that a godown within the Wilson Garden police station limits was storing these fake products.
Published 07 May 2024, 21:33 IST