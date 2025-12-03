Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

IndiGo initiates 'calibrated adjustments' to flight schedules after significant disruptions

The carrier, which operates around 2,300 flights daily, will be cancelling and rescheduling flights as part of the adjustments for the next 48 hours.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 15:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 15:10 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAviationIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us