Drugs recovered from car after accident in Karnataka's Talapady

In the incident, a person identified as Adam sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The car driver, identified as Siddique, allegedly fled the spot following the accident.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 17:14 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 17:14 IST
