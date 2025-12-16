<p>Mangaluru: Police recovered drugs from a car involved in an accident at Talapady on Tuesday.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the case came to light after the driver of a lorry involved in the accident lodged a complaint with the police.</p><p>In the incident, a person identified as Adam sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The car driver, identified as Siddique, allegedly fled the spot following the accident.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>During the panchanama conducted as part of the accident investigation, the investigating officer found narcotic substances inside the car. </p><p>Based on a complaint filed by the investigating officer, Traffic PSI Omdas registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Ullal police station.</p><p>The Commissioner said both the accused are residents of Uppala. Further details are expected to emerge after the interrogation of the injured accused, who is currently undergoing treatment.</p>