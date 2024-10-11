Industrial output contracts 0.1% in August: Government data

<p>New Delhi: India's industrial production contracted 0.1 per cent in August, mainly due to poor showing by the mining and power generation sectors, according to official data released on Friday.</p>.<p>The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 10.9 per cent in August 2023.</p>.<p>"The IIP growth rate for the month of August 2024 is (-) 0.1 per cent, which was 4.7 per cent in the month of July 2024," an official statement said.</p>.Need to keep 'inflation horse' under tight leash lest it bolts again: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das.<p>The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the growth in mining, manufacturing and electricity for August 2024 stood at (-) 4.3 per cent, 01 per cent and (-) 3.7 per cent, respectively.</p>.<p>The decline in growth of the mining sector is likely due to heavy rainfall in August 2024, NSO said.</p>.<p>In April-August this fiscal, the IIP grew 4.2 per cent against 6.2 per cent in the year-ago period.</p>