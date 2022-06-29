80% ecomm consumers find product reviews inaccurate

Infographic | 80% ecommerce consumers find product reviews inaccurate

More than one in two consumers complain that their negative product ratings and reviews are not being published by ecommerce platforms

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 09:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than one in two (58 per cent) consumers complain that their negative product ratings and reviews are not being published by ecommerce platforms, a new report showed on Tuesday.

Only 23 per cent consumers said that their negative reviews or ratings on ecommerce sites were published as it is.

Nearly 65 per cent consumers found the product ratings on e-commerce sites to be positively biased, indicating that sellers may be influencing ratings for their products to attract consumers and platforms are not proactively acting in such situations.

About 90 per cent of those surveyed said the e-commerce platforms should restrict low-rated products from sellers to be re-listed as another product, according to community social media platform LocalCircles.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ecommerce
Business News
Infographic

What's Brewing

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

 