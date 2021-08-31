Infra sectors output rises by 9.4% in July

Infra sectors output rises by 9.4% in July

Crude oil production, however, dropped by 3.2 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 18:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The production of eight core industries rose by 9.4 per cent in July against a 7.6 per cent decline in the year-ago month, official data released on Tuesday showed.

The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in July 2021 over the corresponding period of last year, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data.

Crude oil production, however, dropped by 3.2 per cent.

Core sectors had recorded a 7.6 per cent decline in output in July 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19-related restrictions.

The infrastructure sectors had expanded by 9.3 per cent in June 2021. For April-July 2021-22, the sectors grew by 21.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

fertiliser
Steel Industry
cement
natural gas
Business News

What's Brewing

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 