Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Institutional investment into Indian realty reached $1.1 billion in Q3 2024

At $600 million inflows in Q3 2024, foreign investments have more than doubled compared to the investments witnessed in Q3 2023.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 06:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 06:27 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsrealty sector

Follow us on :

Follow Us