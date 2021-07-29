Intel joins CBSE to launch ‘AI for All’ initiative

Technology major Intel in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education, on Thursday, announced the launch of the "AI for All" initiative with the purpose of creating a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) for everyone in India.

Based on Intel’s AI for Citizens programme, "AI for All" is a 4-hour, self-paced learning programme that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner. It is as applicable to a student, a stay-at-home parent as it is to a professional in any field or even a senior citizen. The programme aims to introduce AI to one million citizens in its first year, Intel said in a statement.

Anyone interested in the "AI for All" self-learning online course can sign up for free here. The 4-hour open content resource is divided into two sections – AI Awareness (1.5 hours) and AI Appreciation (2.5 hours).

The segment on AI awareness provides an elementary understanding of AI, misconceptions around AI and its application potential. The AI appreciation segment helps learners understand the key domains of AI, its impact across industries, and gets them started on building personal learning plans. At the end of each stage, participants will be given personalised digital badges that can be shared on social media.

To ensure inclusive access, the programme is available in 11 vernacular languages for anyone with digital access. The content is also compatible with various talkback applications to make it accessible for visually impaired people.

“National Education Policy 2020 acknowledges the importance of AI and emphasises on preparing everyone for an AI-driven economy. AI for All is one of the largest AI public awareness programmes worldwide and will help demystify AI in an inclusive manner strengthening India's position as a global leader for emerging technologies,” said Dr Biswajit Saha, Director Skill Education and Training, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Intel is collaborating with governments and communities globally to build a digital-first mindset and expand access to the AI skills needed for current and future jobs. In India, the AI for All initiative is part of Intel’s corporate social responsibility efforts towards democratising AI for all, the statement added.