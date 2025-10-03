100 animals saved during raid on illegal rescue centre in Udupi

<p>Udupi: As many as 100 animals, found living in deplorable conditions at Sudhindra Aithal's illegal Animal Rescue Centre in Saligrama in Udupi district, were rescued during a joint raid operation conducted here recently.</p><p>This is the second such raid this year with the total number of animals rescued from the facility this year crossing 300. The first raid at Aithal's illegal facility was carried out by forest department in 2005. 53 exotic birds and 27 wild animals had been rescued and shifted to Mysuru zoo. In the past two decades as many as five raids had taken place (2005, 2007, 2012, February 2025, October 2025), informed officials.</p>.Udupi woman duped of Rs 7.99 lakh as fraudsters pose as Adani Total Gas employees.<p>A decision to conduct the raid at the illegal facility was taken during SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) meeting which was presided by Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T K Subsequently a closure order against the illegal facility was issued by Saligrama Town Panchayat. The raid was carried out by Udupi SPCA, Animal Husbandry Department, Saligrama TP, Forest Department, Udupi police, with support of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. </p><p>The rescued animals included pedigree dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, one lovebird, and a hamster. Officials said the animals were found confined in rusty, cramped cages filled with faeces, without food or water bowls, bedding, or proper care. Many were suffering from severe health issues including canine distemper, parvovirus, scabies, anaemia, maggot wounds, paralysis and respiratory disorders.</p><p>Many animals were found dehydrated, weak and infested with ticks. Aithal ignoring repeated warnings and orders had continued to confine animals, birds in unhygienic conditions.</p><p>Following the raid, the animals had been shifted to rehabilitation centres where they are receiving medical treatment. Officials said that once healthy, efforts will be made to have the animals adopted.</p><p>“PETA India applauds the timely action taken by Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and Saligrama TP chief officer Ajay Bhandarkar in shutting down this cruel and illegal operation,” PETA India representative Ashar said. He told <em>DH, "</em>We strongly urge public not to support breeders and pet shops who operate illegally. Information on such animal hoarders, who pretend to be rescuers while keeping animals in inhumane conditions, should be reported to police.”</p><p>PETA India has urged officials to permanently dismantle the cages at the facility to ensure that they are not used again for animal confinement.</p>