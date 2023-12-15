Investors richer by Rs 8L cr in three days; mcap of BSE firms jumps to record high of Rs 357.87L cr

New Delhi: Equity investors became richer by Rs 8.11 lakh crore in three days of market rally that saw the benchmark Sensex breaching the 71,000-mark for the first time on Friday.

The US Federal Reserve keeping its key interest rate unchanged and signalling rate cuts next year, along with continuous foreign fund inflows into the equity markets, have fuelled the rally in stocks.

Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 969.55 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at its new all-time high of 71,483.75 points. During the day, the benchmark zoomed 1,091.56 points or 1.54 per cent to reach its lifetime intra-day peak of 71,605.76 points.

In three days, the BSE benchmark has jumped 1,932.72 points or 2.77 per cent.

Investors' wealth has surged by Rs 8,11,802.11 crore in three days.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a fresh record high of Rs 3,57,87,999.80 crore on Friday.