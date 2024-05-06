India bond buyback signals RBI’s cash easing stance, Citi says

India’s unexpected move to buy back bonds signals the central bank is getting proactive in easing liquidity and may switch to a neutral interest-rate stance in its June policy, according to Citigroup Inc.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it would buy back 400 billion rupees ($4.8 billion) of bonds — all maturing in the current fiscal year ending March — on May 9. The announcement, indicating a shift from the RBI’s earlier strategy of keeping liquidity tight, comes as a surprise as cash conditions slightly improved in April.

It “is a clear signal that the RBI has moved away from the approach of keeping the overnight rates closer to the Marginal Standing Facility rate,” economists including Samiran Chakraborty and Baqar M Zaidi wrote in a note. “On the margin, this buttresses our view of a possible move to ‘neutral’ in June.”