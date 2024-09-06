Invited steel industry to discuss unfair competition to take appropriate steps: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said he has invited the steel industry to discuss about the "unfair" competition that some of them are facing to take appropriate steps with a view to promote the sector's growth.

Certain steel industry players have raised concerns over rising imports from China at lower rates.

"I have invited the steel industry...to understand the unfair competition that some of them are facing and take appropriate measures so that the steel industry remains vibrant, continues to grow and adds jobs to the Indian economy," Goyal told reporters here.