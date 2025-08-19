Menu
Guwahati Police summons journalists Siddharth Varadarajan, Karan Thapar in sedition case

The two journalists have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 04:52 IST
