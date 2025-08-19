<p>Haridwar: The water level of the Ganga in Haridwar crossed the warning level due to incessant rain in the city on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>The water level, already 10 cm above the warning level, is still rising, prompting the administration to ask people near the floodplains to remain alert.</p>.<p>If the water level increases further, villages on the banks of the Ganga could be flooded, houses and farms fields in low-lying areas could be waterlogged.</p>.<p>Relief and rescue teams have been put on alert.</p>.<p>Irrigation department SDO Bharat Bhushan Sharma said the administration of all districts downstream have been contacted and they are constantly being informed about the water level in the Ganga.</p>.<p>Heavy rains in Haridwar have disrupted normal life. Rivers and streams are overflowing at many places and some urban areas have reported waterlogging with water levels 2-3 feet high.</p>.<p>Recently, a crematorium in Alavalpur village was washed away in the strong current of the flooded Solani river. </p>