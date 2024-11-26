IOCL keeps Iraq oil import agreement steady

<p>New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the country top refiner, has maintained its annual crude import deal with Iraq at 21 million tonnes for 2025, a senior company executive told reporters on Tuesday.</p><p>Of the 21 million tonnes, approximately 12 million tonnes are firm, and 9 million tonnes are optional purchases, the company's head of finance, Anuj Jain, said.</p>.Tata Steel inks pact with IOCL to further reduce carbon footprint.<p>The company meets about 55-57 per cent of its oil needs through annual deals with major producers.</p><p>Like other Indian refiners, IOCL is also looking to maximise Russian oil imports, Jain added</p>