Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

IPO-bound OYO rejigs top leadership with five elevations

OYO Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, "As we pursue our growth objectives, agility and decisive action remain at the core of our strategy.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 09:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 09:44 IST
Share MarketOYO

Follow us on :

Follow Us