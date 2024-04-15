Iran attack on Israel adds to airline troubles in Middle East

Singapore: Global airlines faced disruptions to flights on Monday after Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel further narrowed options for planes navigating between Europe and Asia.

Iran's attack on Israel by more than 300 missiles and drones, which were mostly shot down by Israel's United States-backed missile defence system, caused chaos in the aviation industry.

At least a dozen airlines have had to cancel or reroute flights over the last two days, including Qantas, Germany's Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air India.

This was the biggest single disruption to air travel since the attack on the World Trade Centre (WTC) on September 11, 2001, according to Mark Zee, Founder of OPSGROUP, which monitors airspace and airports.

"Not since then have we had a situation with that many different air spaces closed down in that quick succession, and that creates chaos," Zee told Reuters, adding that disruptions were likely to last a couple more days.