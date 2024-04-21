Iran-Israel conflict: Oil, LNG prices to shoot up if Tehran blocks Strait of Hormuz

Hardik Shah, Director, CareEdge Ratings, said the crude prices were on an increasing trend since the start of calendar year 2024. 'In case the situation worsens between Israel and Iran, it may lead to a spike in crude prices.' 'However, India still has a decent share of supply of Russian crude which comprises 30 per cent of India's total imports by end FY24, and it should help to keep India's import bills for crude oil under check,' he said.