IRDAI chief asks insurance players to underwrite disruptions to improve market penetration

Mumbai: Insurance players need to underwrite disruptions to make the vision of "insurance for all" a reality by 2047, regulator IRDAI's chief Debasish Panda said on Tuesday.

The chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) also emphasised that the approach of "one-size-fits-all" has become a thing of past due to the radical technology-driven changes taking place in the industry.

"It's time we retrieve our base, firm up our resolve and collectively underwrite disruptions in the insurance sector and make the vision of 'insurance for all' a reality by 2047. In this process, the role of the actuary becomes paramount. The disruptions in the insurance sector cannot happen without the support of actuaries," Panda said at the 23rd global conference of actuaries organized by the Institute of Actuaries of India here.