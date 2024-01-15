IT, ITeS, BPO exports grew over 12% in FY23: ESC

"In value terms, export of the IT/ITeS/and BPO during 2022-23 is estimated at $193 billion, up from $172 billion estimated in the year 2021-22, registering a growth of 12.21 per cent, which is mostly contributed by IT software/services at $126 billion, followed by BPO services ($52 billion), software products development ($5.1 billion), engineering services ($9 billion)...," Sandeep Narula, Chairman of ESC said in a release.