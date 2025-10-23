<p>Recently, India's largest IT services company TCS "released" one per cent or 6,000 people from workforce as part of a restructuring exercise.</p><p>The top IT companies have been shrinking and labelling the "inevitable layoffs" as "restructuring, AI-driven transformation, workforce optimisation, or organisational agility."</p><p>In Q2 FY26, TCS lost over 19,700 employees the addition of new employees across five firms, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra and TCS, was just 2,686 employees.</p><p>As per news reports, the hiring has plunged 79.25 per cent compared tp H1FY25. </p><p>However, amid IT layoffs, Infosys has added 8,203 employees in July-September, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, Infosys' total employee headcount stood at 3,31,991.</p>