Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

IAS officer’s VRS kicks up political row in Telangana, BRS accuses government of 'harassing' bureaucrats

Rijvi, who is currently serving as Principal Secretary, Revenue (Prohibition & Excise), could not be reached for comments.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 09:41 IST
India NewsIASBRSKT Rama RaoVRSTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us