<p>Bengaluru: With the Opposition BJP and JD(S) baying for his blood, Excise Minister RB Timmapur on Tuesday ruled out resignation and listed out various reforms that he had initiated to curb corruption. </p><p>"I haven't committed any mistake. I won't resign," Timmapur told the Assembly. He was replying to a debate initiated by the Opposition on corruption in his department. </p><p>"All excise ministers have faced allegations," Timmapur said. "The federation of wine merchants, whose allegations are being used against me, doesn't even exist. It hasn't existed for the last 20 years. Its so-called president Guruswamy holds two excise licenses. Let him state how much [bribe] he has paid," he said. </p><p>Timmapur insisted that there was no scope to make money in transfers with the introduction of counselling. "I've introduced counselling. Also, tainted officials aren't being given executive posts. They're not even posted in their native districts. Those who've served in Bengaluru for over five years have been moved out," he said. </p><p>The minister also pointed out that he had introduced reforms in excise licensing. "In 48 hours, we've renewed 14,000 licenses online," he said. "I didn't stop with online renewals. We've decided that licenses will be renewed once in five years. Earlier, licenses had to be renewed every year," he said. </p><p>For CL-7 (hotels & boarding houses) licenses, Timmapur said filed moved across 16 levels. "There were delays at each step. Now, we've reduced this to 7 logins. Why did I simplify this? To curb corruption," he said, adding that 41 excise services are provided online. </p><p>"I won't say there's no corruption. But we must take up reforms," Timmapur said. </p><p>Timmapur rubbished the audio clip in which he and his son Vinay were named. </p><p>On the Lokayukta trapping Excise Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Naik receiving a bribe, Timmapur said: "What do I have to do with this? Licensing is an adminisitrative matter. It doesn't come to the minister." </p><p>Defending e-auctions of defunct licenses, Timmapur said the process was entrused to the MSTC, a Central government agency. "When a central agency handles auctions, why are allegations of corruption being made?" he asked. </p><p>Timmapur pointed out that his predecessor K Goplaiah and other BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle and BC Patil did not resign when they faced corruption allegations.</p><p>"I've initiated reforms to protect future excise ministers. What's my mistake? Why should I resign?" he said. </p>