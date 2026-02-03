Mangaluru police arrest man absconding for 7 years

<p>Mangaluru: Police from the Kankanady Town Police Station have arrested a man who had been absconding for the past seven years in connection with a case registered in 2019.</p><p>Commisisoner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the arrested is Jayachandra (66), from Kollam, Kerala. He will be produced before the jurisdictional court.</p><p>The case was registered under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 507 (criminal intimidation) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Since the registration of the case, the arrested had failed to appear before the court for nearly seven years. Owing to his continuous absence, the court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant, following which an absconding charge sheet was filed as the accused remained untraceable.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>Acting on the warrant, a police team led by the Police Sub-Inspector of Kankanady Town Police Station, under the guidance of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, South Sub-Division, and the Inspector of Kankanady Town Police Station, arrested the accused from his residence in Kollam. </p>