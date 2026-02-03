Menu
Mangaluru

Mangaluru police arrest man absconding for 7 years

Commisisoner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the arrested is Jayachandra (66), from Kollam, Kerala. He will be produced before the jurisdictional court.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 16:55 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 16:55 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

